The MSE Equity Price Index extended yesterday’s drop by a further 0.41% to 3,872.279 points as the declines in BOV, HSBC and the ordinary shares of RS2 outweighed the gains in four other equities.

Meanwhile, GO remained unchanged as overall trading activity improved markedly to €0.37 million.

MedservRegis plc surged by 7.7% to the €0.70 level across five trades totalling 50,000 shares.

Today, Medserv announced that it has been awarded a contract by a new client, Dubai Petroleum, for the provision of machining services on a call-out basis.

These services are to be carried out from the METS facilities situated in the United Arab Emirates. The contract came into effect on 1 December 2021 for a term of three years with an option for Dubai Petroleum to extend the term by a further two years.

In the technology segment, BMIT Technologies plc advanced by 2.5% to the €0.49 level on heightened activity totalling 290,685 shares, representing nearly 40% of today’s total value of shares traded.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc moved 0.6% higher to the €8.10 level on two deals totalling 593 shares.

The preference shares of RS2 Software plc climbed 3% to regain the €1.70 level on 5,000 shares. On the other hand, the ordinary shares fell by 1.1% to the €1.72 level on a single trade of 11,500 shares.

Bank of Valletta plc was today’s worst-performing equity as it slumped by nearly 4% to the €0.865 level on five deals totalling 50,501 shares. Subject to regulatory approval, shareholders at the close of trading on January 11 will be entitled to receive a net interim dividend of €0.01716 per share which will be paid on 28 January.

Also in the retail banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc eased by 0.5% to the €0.915 level after partially recovering from an intraday low of €0.89. A total of 88,101 shares changed hands.

GO plc traded flat at the €3.26 level on four deals totalling 11,448 shares.

The RF MGS Index moved lower for the third consecutive session as it lost another 0.07% to 1,072.737 points. Investor sentiment continued to improve following strong retail sales and employment data in Germany.

Elsewhere, OPEC+ agreed to continue increasing oil output following pressure from the US to boost supply.

