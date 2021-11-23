The MSE Equity Price Index erased some of Monday’s drop as it rebounded by 0.06% to 3,828.026 points.

Plaza, Malita and Santumas closed the day in positive territory while BOV and Main Street traded unchanged.

Overall trading activity was subdued as only €0.02 million worth of shares changed hands.

Plaza Centres plc advanced by 3.3% to the €0.93 level on activity totalling 16,000 shares, representing nearly 68% of today’s value of equities traded.

Also in the property sector, Malita Investments plc edged 1.3% higher to regain the €0.81 level on a single trade of 1,000 shares.

Santumas Shareholdings plc surged by 18% to the €1.18 level albeit on negligible volumes.

Main Street Complex plc traded for the first time in nearly two months as it remained at the €0.48 level on 10,000 shares.

Last week, Main Street Complex announced that it concluded a new lease agreement for the long-term covering an area of over 500 square metres.

Elsewhere, Bank of Valletta plc stayed at the €0.85 level on 1,500 shares.

The RF MGS Index moved lower for the first time in four sessions as it dropped by 0.48% to 1,086.455 points.

The Eurozone Purchasing Managers’ Indices exceeded expectations with growth anticipated in both manufacturing and services sectors during November.

Elsewhere in the US, President Biden authorised the use of strategic oil reserves in an effort to offset the surge in energy prices which have been driving inflation over the past months.