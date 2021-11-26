The MSE Equity Price Index erased some of yesterday’s decline as it rebounded slightly to just above 3,813 points.

The declines in the share prices of PG, Tigné Mall and Trident were offset by the gains in MIA and GO.

Meanwhile, BOV and LifeStar Holding remained unchanged as overall trading activity amounted to €0.05 million.

PG plc moved 2.4% lower to a near 3-month low of €2.42 on a single trade of 6,000 shares. PG’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet today to consider the distribution of an interim dividend.

Tigné Mall plc slumped by 12.5% to the €0.70 level on 6,556 shares.

Also in the property sector, Trident Estates plc dropped by 5.9% to a three-week low of €1.43 across two trades totalling 3,030 shares.

Meanwhile, Malta International Airport plc advanced by 0.8% to the €5.95 level across 1,672 shares.

Similarly, GO plc moved 3.7% higher to recapture the €3.38 level albeit on trivial volumes.

Also among the large companies by market value, Bank of Valletta plc stayed at the €0.85 level on a single trade of 10,800 shares.

LifeStar Holding plc traded flat at the €0.80 level as 1,700 shares changed hands.

The RF MGS Index recorded its sharpest daily uplift since March 2020 as it surged by 0.44% to 1,086.949 points.

Sovereign bond yields in the euro area dropped markedly after news broke out of a potentially new, highly transmissive, COVID-19 variant which was first detected in South Africa.

As a result, several countries across the globe introduced a number of precautionary measures in an attempt to mitigate transmission.

Today, Hili Properties plc announced that the Issue Period of the Share Offer is being extended until 3 December 2021.

The company’s shares are now expected to be listed on the Malta Stock Exchange on 21 December 2021 whilst trading is expected to commence on 22 December 2021.

