The MSE Equity Price Index fell for the first time in five sessions as it declined by 0.38% to 3,912.229 points.

The losses in BOV, GO and HSBC outweighed the gains in MPC while Mapfre traded flat.

Meanwhile, overall trading activity was exceptionally on Monday with just under €14,000 changing hands.

Today’s worst performing equity was HSBC Bank Malta plc which dropped by 3.7% to a 9-month low of €0.78 level across a single deal of 3,000 shares.

In the same sector, Bank of Valletta plc shed 0.6% to the €0.895 level albeit across trivial volumes.

BOV’s insurance associate, Mapfre Middlesea plc, closed unchanged at the €2.14 level as 1,146 shares changed hands.

GO plc eased by 0.6% to the €3.38 level on two deals totalling 2,366 shares.

Elsewhere, Malta Properties Company plc climbed by just under 1% to the €0.53 level across a single trade of insignificant volumes.

The RF MGS Index started the week with a decline of 0.10% to 1,092.097 points.

Today, it was announced that new orders for German manufactured goods unexpectedly increased by 3.4% month-over-month in July 2021, following an upwardly revised 4.6% rise in June.

Meanwhile, rising eurozone inflation is providing the backdrop for the monetary policy meeting of European Central Bank governors on Thursday, with markets hoping for hints when policymakers might start easing their massive pandemic-era stimulus.