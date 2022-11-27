Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said John Herdman needs to “learn some things” after accusing the Canada boss of ignoring him following his side’s 4-1 victory in the World Cup grudge match on Sunday.

Dalic had claimed Herdman lacked respect earlier this week following the Canadian coach’s profane attempt to inspire his team after their loss to Belgium in their group opener.

In a television interview, Herdman told his players: “You belong here. And we’re going to go and eff Croatia.”

Responding to Herdman’s rant, Croatia’s 24 Sata tabloid ran a full-page photo of a naked man below the Canada manager’s superimposed head, with maple leaf flags over his mouth and private parts and a headline that translated as “You have the mouth, but do you have the balls as well?”

The Croatians let their football do the talking as Andrej Kramaric’s double and goals from Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer sent them to the top of Group F and condemned Canada to an early exit.

