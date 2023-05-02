The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will play this year’s two National Basketball Association exhibition games in the United Arab Emirates, the league and local organisers announced on Tuesday.

The league opened a multi-year deal with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism in 2022 when the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks met in the first two NBA games played in the Middle East.

The games between the Timberwolves and the Mavericks will be played on October 5 and 7 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

