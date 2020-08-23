Q. Less than a week ago, we bought a fridge-freezer at a discount from a local seller. Problems cropped up soon after installation as the fridge’s cooling functions were not working. We immediately called the seller who sent his technician to check it. He informed us that the fridge needs to be replaced.

Since the model we purchased was the last one, the seller could not offer to replace it with the same model. Instead, we were offered another fridge-freezer at a much higher cost. The models that were within our price range did not have the capacity and style we wanted.

We would like to know if we are obliged to choose another model or if we can request a full cash refund?

A. The Consumer Affairs Act stipulates that when a product results defective, sellers are obliged to provide consumers with a free repair or replacement.

When neither of these two solutions are possible, or if opted for may cause a significant inconvenience to consumers, then consumers are entitled to claim a refund of the money paid for the defective product. In view of this, if the fridge-freezer can neither be repaired nor replaced, then you are entitled to terminate the contract of sale and request a full refund.

You need to make your request for refund in writing and if the problem is not resolved with the seller, then you may lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.