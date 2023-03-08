Malta rugby union national team coach Damian Neill has announced that he will be stepping down from his post at the end of the 2023 GSSE.

The Welsh coach has been the catalyst behind the strong development of rugby in Malta helping the national teams to climb the International Rugby Board rankings over the years and leading the side to memorable victories over much bigger countries.

In a statement on his social media, Neill announced that this month’s Conference 1 South clash against Cyprus will be his last in charge of the 15s national team.

