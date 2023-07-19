The Cleansing Division has defended its practice of washing down the Sliema promenade after video was shared on social media, showing dirty, foamy water cascading towards the sea.

Footage showed Sliema Front undergoing a much-needed power-wash, but the soapy water was being hosed down onto the rocks and into sea, leaving it looking murky.

But the Sliema mayor and the division's director general said it was a weekly process, which used eco-friendly products.

They said it was a case of "damned if you do and damned if you don’t" after receiving criticism even when the promenade was cleaned.

Sliema mayor John Pillow insisted this was exactly what happened when it rained, with the force of the wash and the dirt causing the foam.

He washed his hands of the situation, saying “you can never win” in the face of Facebook reproach.

Cleansing & Maintenance Division director general Ramon Deguara explained the washing down of the promenade was done every morning in stretches from St Julian's to Sliema, meaning each part was cleaned once a week.

“The process consists of sweeping the area, and then the washing commences, using floor detergent that is totally eco-friendly and does not cause any environmental harm,” Deguara clarified.

“Obviously, the water being used in the washing process needs to run off somewhere,” he continued, saying there were no drains in the area to direct it towards.

The stairs, where the footage was taken, by the Chalet, were often used as a public convenience, he said, adding that complaints reached the division about the foul smells on all the steps off the Sliema promenade.

Using water alone would only increase the stench, Deguara maintained.

A commentator suggested pushing the runoff under the pavement, claiming the sea would be polluted.

But Pillow insisted: “Our streets need to be washed,” telling faultfinders to “get a life”.

He said people complained about anything. “They do not see that we installed new bins and had to clean the mess under the old ones.”

The mayor also took the opportunity to talk about the embellishment project of George Bonello Dupuis Garden, which would have concrete table tennis and chess tables, among other new facilities.

He said a pond and drinking fountains had to be switched off because the local council could not pay the high bills, which he maintained should be funded by the central government.