Damour Jiel and Eldorado De Ver won Sunday’s major events at the Marsa Racetrack.

These were races open for class Premier trotters on a long distance of 2640m and formed part of the 45th meeting of the season consisting of eleven races all for trotters.

Thirteen trotters lined up for the first Class Premier race. The Norwegian mare Secret Snap (Johan Gaffarena) was the fastest horse after the autostart and immediately opened a small lead from Damour Jiel (Charles Degiorgio) and Hunter Montana (Tony Demanuele). With a lap to go, it was Degiorgio’s trotter which took the lead.

