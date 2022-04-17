The Maltese Australian Dan Bonello of Team Oleka won the 26th Edition of the Malta International Cycling Tour in a total time of 4:34:13. He was followed in second place by Frenchman Antoine Magaud of Sprinter Nice Metropole – France in a total time of 4:34:23 and in third place by Swiss Johannes Glameyer of Amore e Vita – KIBAG-Obor in a total time of 4:35:27

The 1904RT Englishwoman Mathilde Pauls, who won this category in 2018, also won this year with a total time of 3:48:11. The Maltese Marie Claire Aquilina of Team Greens finished second in a total time of 3:50:11, while Gabriella Nordin of Team Jadan finished third in a total time of 3:51:09.

Englishman Dave Mitchinson of Cinnamon Café Contour Cycles Drunk Race Team – UK won the Masters Category in a total time of 3:30:03. Etienne Bonello – Team Greens (3:30:13) and Martin Lawless – Cycle Club Ashwell – UK (3:30:42) finished second and third respectively.

