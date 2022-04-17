The Maltese Australian Dan Bonello of Team Oleka won the 26th Edition of the Malta International Cycling Tour in a total time of 4:34:13. He was followed in second place by Frenchman Antoine Magaud of Sprinter Nice Metropole – France in a total time of 4:34:23 and in third place by Swiss Johannes Glameyer of Amore e Vita – KIBAG-Obor in a total time of 4:35:27
The 1904RT Englishwoman Mathilde Pauls, who won this category in 2018, also won this year with a total time of 3:48:11. The Maltese Marie Claire Aquilina of Team Greens finished second in a total time of 3:50:11, while Gabriella Nordin of Team Jadan finished third in a total time of 3:51:09.
Englishman Dave Mitchinson of Cinnamon Café Contour Cycles Drunk Race Team – UK won the Masters Category in a total time of 3:30:03. Etienne Bonello – Team Greens (3:30:13) and Martin Lawless – Cycle Club Ashwell – UK (3:30:42) finished second and third respectively.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us