UFC boss Dana White says his mixed martial arts promotion is “ready to roll” again in Asia as it returns to the region this week after a pandemic-enforced hiatus.

The US-based Ultimate Fighting Championship will be back with a bang in Singapore on Sunday morning — prime time Saturday night in the United States — with two world title fights headlining a quality UFC 275 card.

The last time UFC staged an event in Asia was at Busan, South Korea, in December 2019 and White said he was looking to relaunch expansion plans for the US-based operation that were put on hold for more than two years because of Covid-19.

