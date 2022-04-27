Award-winning choreographer Riccardo Buscarini’s take on William Shakespeare’s 1597 play, Romeo and Juliet, is being performed at the Manoel Theatre this week.

Commissioned for ŻfinMalta, Requiem for Juliet stands as a sequel to the story narrated in Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy. In this work, the narrative is relived as an imaginary letter to the deceased Juliet from her bereaved mother, who is represented by the actress Charlotte Grech on stage.

“My big question, which cast some doubt, was: ‘What else can I say about Romeo and Juliet?’” Buscarini says.

“My idea was a sequel, rewriting a character, giving Lady Capulet a voice to express her feelings and point of view, and an opportunity to explore what is in my opinion the most important theme in this tragedy: that of choice.”

Love and grief, gender roles, religion and power are central themes in the play and in this adaptation. Buscarini’s choreography is intertwined with voice-over text written for this work and inspired by the original play, while composer Alessandro Baldessari combines electronic music with Prokofiev’s original score for the ballet Romeo and Juliet.

Paolo Mangiola is the show’s artistic director, while the set and costume design are by Luke Azzopardi.

Requiem for Juliet is taking place at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on April 27, 28 and 29 at 7.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.teatrumanoel.com.mt/. The event is supported by the Italian Cultural Institute.