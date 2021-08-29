Dance artist Ella Spiteri recently received a diploma in dance studies after completing a dance programme at the Royal Ballet School of Antwerp (KBA). She trained in several dance disciplines, including ballet, contemporary and Spanish dance, besides taking part in several performances and completing assessments and exams.

Ella Spiteri

During her training at KBA, Spiteri was given the chance to take part in a dynamic performance of Carmen Suite choreographed by Kevin Durwael at the Belgian Royal Palace as well as a performance of Bolero at the Flemish Opera House, for the premiere of Junior Ballet Antwerp’s Seasons 4.0.

During her final year, she completed her ‘Geïntegreerde Proef’ test, a creative project including various aspects such as dance, drama, music, lighting and camerawork, in which she produced a short creative film inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights.

Her graduation exam consisted of a ballet and contemporary assessment, where she showcased a technical ballet class as well as a classical solo and a contemporary composition that included a solo piece of her own choreography. This was held in the Grote Zaal at ‘Hetpaleis’ with a live audience composed of the school’s teachers and staff.

The prestigious Royal Ballet School of Antwerp, which was founded in 1951, aims to educate and train dancers of the highest standard to be ready to embark on a professional career in classical and contemporary dance.

She trained in several disciplines including ballet, contemporary and Spanish dance

Spiteri attended the school’s dance programme after receiving support through the Malta Arts Scholarship Scheme, a programme that helps aspiring artists to study and train abroad to help develop their career in the sector of the arts. Through the scheme, she was able to receive the necessary funds to complete her training at KBA and graduate from a vocational dance school. She looks forward to continuing her career and seeing what new opportunities this will bring her.