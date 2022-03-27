Teatru Salesjan is hosting the imPerfect Dancers company, which returns to Malta, to stage Empty Floor, a work of contemporary dance is inspired by a desire to explore the concealed and private universe of people affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

The power of the performance lies in its exploration of the various aspects of this debilitating disease, from the painful to the downright funny. Through embarrassment and discomfort, we uncover the strength and joy that anchor us to life.

Senior citizens are given the chance to share the stage with the dancers

What makes Empty Floor unique is the active involvement in the performance of senior citizens, who are given the chance to share the stage with the dancers themselves, thus becoming an integral and necessary part of the show they are attending.

Empty Floor will be performed between April 2 and 3 at 8pm at the Valletta Campus Theatre. Teatru Salesjan is supported by the ADRC Trust, the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation and Arts Council Malta. Teatru Salesjan thanks The Imperial, Sliema, for its support.