Boys and girls aged between eight and 15 are being invited to take part in a free dance workshop on March 21 or 22, at the Manoel Theatre studios, Valletta,

The workshop, led by Rachel Calleja, Tamara Vadas Zsofia and Luca Borsos, is part of an Erasmusplus project entitled ‘Embracing the Sustainable Development Goals through Creative Arts’ in which gender equality and quality in education are taught through movement and dance.

These are pilot sessions that will be filmed for education and dissemination purposes. They will be held as follows: on Saturday, March 21 at 4 pm for eight- to 11-year-olds, and on Sunday, March 22 at 11am for 12- to 15-year-olds.

Each session is 90 minutes long.

Applicants are to reserve a place by sending an e-mail to spazju@kreattivita.org by tomorrow. The sessions are free. Participants are to wear comfortable clothing such as a tracksuit and socks, and be prepared to move in socks. They should also bring a bottle of water with them.