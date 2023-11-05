Kayleigh Laus, a 21-year-old dancer and gymnast from Malta is currently studying for a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Dance, specialising in jazz dance at London Studio Centre.

Throughout the programme, students receive intensive training in a variety of dance styles, including contemporary, ballet and jazz. They also have the opportunity to study related subjects such as choreography, performance and dance history. The programme culminates in a final year showcase where students can demonstrate their skills and talents to industry professionals.

Laus describes the programme as “dynamic and rigorous”, equipping students with the skills and knowledge to excel in the competitive world of professional dance.

“It is an excellent programme for students who are passionate about dance and committed to pursuing a career in the field. The training and education provided are rigorous and comprehensive, and the faculty is dedicated to helping students achieve their goals,” she said.

She added that her course is designed to develop a strong technical foundation in jazz dance, while also fostering creativity, versatility and collaborative abilities.

One of the biggest challenges of pursuing a degree in dance is the cost of tuition and living expenses. Laus is, therefore, “very grateful” for the Malta Art Scholarship, which has provided her with financial assistance for her final year of studies.

“This scholarship has allowed me to focus on my coursework and training without the added stress of financial burdens,” she says.

“The support and recognition of the scholarship have been incredibly motivating and inspiring, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my studies and pursue my passion for dance.”