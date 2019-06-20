Cedant curae loco – surrender your cares unto this place.

Whether or not these words were chosen personally by Fra’ Hugh Loubenx de Verdalle is relatively unimportant. What is most significant is the message behind them.

The Verdala Palace itself, and its surrounding boschetto, were designed for rest and relaxation. It was intended to provide a cool refuge, and a welcoming home in which to enjoy the company of family and friends.

The Ball of the August Moon aims to do just that. It promises its patrons an evening of carefree entertainment, delicious food and sumptuous wine, surrounded by a festive atmosphere of music and dance, with ladies in beautiful long dresses, and gentlemen in elegant dinner jackets.

This final formal event of the summer season was originally the brainchild of Sir Robert Laycock, Malta’s antepenultimate Governor, and it was usually held on the weekend nearest August’s full moon, hence the name. The tradition has continued till this very day, al­though around 25 years ago the annual appointment was tweaked slightly, fixing the date of the ball for the first Saturday of the month.

This year, the Ball of the August Moon will be held on Saturday at Verdala Palace, under the distinguished patronage of the President of Malta and Mrs Vella.

The Band of the Armed Forces of Malta will entertain guests upon their entrance, and this will be followed by the members of the Police Musical Group, who in turn will give way to the Brass House Unit, who will keep dancers on their toes for the rest of the night.

As is customary, proceeds from the ball will go towards the many charitable initiatives of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Tickets for the ball, which are limited to a maximum of 750, may be purchased from San Anton Palace, Attard, or from the President’s Palace in Valletta at €100 per person. Alternatively, patrons may book online on www.augustmoonball.com.