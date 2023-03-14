Two men are set to be taken to court after footage emerged showing one of them driving dangerously in Luqa and the other driving on the beach at Ramla l-Ħamra Bay, Gozo.

The police on Tuesday said the two drivers had been identified and questioned by officers and charges are expected to be issued in the coming days.

Complaints had been made about a black pick-up truck seen almost every morning off-roading on Ramla Bay beach, endangering people and potentially harming the protected beach.

On Tuesday, Xaghra mayor Christian Zammit thanked the police for their actions, saying sites such as Ramla needed to be safeguarded.