A dangerous stretch in Naxxar overlooking the Madliena valley will soon have safety barriers installed following pressure by residents and the local council.

Infrastructure Malta confirmed that the safety barriers for John Adye Street had been ordered from abroad and are expected to be in Malta over the new few weeks.

Residents told Times of Malta that they have been complaining about the dangerous stretch for several months, dubbing it a “death trap” and “a fatality waiting to happen”.

Naxxar mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami said the council was aware of the danger and was in touch with Infrastructure Malta for safety barriers to be installed. She said she was last informed by the agency that the wooden safety barriers had been ordered from abroad and would be in Malta within a couple of weeks.

This was confirmed by an IM spokesman who explained that the council had requested the barriers in July. Following an on-site inspection to determine the road’s safety requirements, special barriers were ordered due to the road’s proximity to scheduled historical and natural sites.

Steel-reinforced timber barriers were identified as the most suitable form of vehicle restraint system along this stretch of road.

The spokesman said that, following a request for quotations, the barriers, which are not produced locally, will be shipped to Malta and installed by contractors.