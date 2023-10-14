Wales play Argentina in Marseille on Saturday with a place in the World Cup semi-final at stake, a position few thought Warren Gatland’s Welsh side would be in after a year of turmoil.

Welsh rugby was in disarray when Gatland was hired for a second time, taking over from Kiwi predecessor Wayne Pivac as uncertainty over a deal between the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and its regional clubs left players worrying about their futures.

A sexism and racism scandal saw WRU chairman Steve Phillips resign while the players threatened to go on strike ahead of their Six Nations match against England.

Senior stalwarts such as Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Ken Owens and Rhys Webb also all retired just months before the World Cup began.

