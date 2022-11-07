Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino was left off the list Monday as Brazil coach Tite named his World Cup squad, seeking a sixth title with a team led by Neymar and 39-year-old veteran Dani Alves.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain veteran Alves, who signed with Mexican side Pumas in July, made the team despite the fact he has not played a match in two months.

The oldest player ever named to a Brazilian World Cup squad, he will be participating in his third edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Firmino, who has returned to form for Liverpool this season, nevertheless failed to make the cut for Qatar, losing out to forwards such as Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, Flamengo playmaker Pedro and Tottenham’s Richarlison, just back from injury.

But there were few surprises on Tite’s list.

