Brazil coach Tite recalled 38-year-old veteran Dani Alves on Friday for their World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay on June 4 and 8.

It will be the first international appearance since October 2019 for the Sao Paulo wide player, who was named player of the tournament when Brazil won the Copa America that year.

“It’s great to see him playing at a high level,” Tite told a news conference.

