Singer Danica Muscat won the third edition of Kantamagħna, a singing competition organised by DCapitals Big Band under the direction of Mro George Apap, which was held at the Astra Theatre in Victoria, last Saturday.

The 27-year-old interpreted the iconic Tina Turner number The Best. A jury composed of Sylvana Attard, Ludwig Galea and Antonella Vassallo proclaimed her the winner of her section and of the whole competition.

Her prize is a one-year contract with DCapitals Big Band, where she will join resident solo singers Jolene Sahman, Fabian Galea and Francesca Sciberras during their performances in the next 12 months.

The other winners of Kantamagħna include Elisa Buttigieg, Kylie Micallef, Krista Chircop, Eliana Gomez Blanco, Maya Cauchi and Bradley Debono.

In previous years, Muscat took part in the Italian television programme Io Canto, the Malta Junior Eurosong Contest, the Malta Eurovision Song Contest, the Summer Hit Song Contest, the Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza and, more recently, in Mużika Mużika − Festival Kanzunetta Maltija. She will be taking part once again in the latter contest in March, when she will present the song Ossiġnu in collaboration with hip hop act Kapitlu Tlettax.

In comments uploaded on her social media, Muscat said she “can’t believe it, especially when I look at the incredible talent that was on offer during this third edition of Kantamagħna. I am incredibly grateful to Mro George Apap and DCapitals Big Band for their incredible hard work, the members of the jury for picking me, and last but not least my team who I do not have to mention one-by-one knowing that without their encourage, I would never challenge myself”.

Kantamagħna was held in collaboration with the Culture Heritage Directorate within the Ministry for Gozo, the Victoria Local Council, Distinct Homes Ltd and the Astra Theatre.

One can follow Danica Muscat on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.