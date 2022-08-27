BNF Bank plc has appointed Daniel Cutajar as chief technology officer to lead the implementation of the bank’s IT strategy and digital transformation.

Throughout his career, Cutajar has held several senior management roles with direct experience in the Maltese financial industry since 2005 and overall IT experience for 23 years. His specialisations include IT service management, project management and software development. He also holds a Master of Business Administration (eBusiness) degree from the University of Malta.

Prior to joining BNF Bank, Cutajar accumulated a wealth of experience as head of information technology at Ferratum Bank, responsible for the IT function and overseeing the bank’s IT strategy, governance and business continuity. He was also a member of the bank’s Executive Committee and the group IT Management Committee, as well as having chaired the IT Governance, Risk and Compliance Committee.

Cutajar joins BNF Bank’s chief executive officer and managing director Michael Collis, chief commercial officer George Debono, chief financial officer Mark Micallef, chief risk officer Maruska Buttigieg Gili, and chief legal officer Jean Noel Cutajar, as members of the BNF Bank’s executive management team.