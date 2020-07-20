Pembroke Athleta’s Daniel Saliba broke his own national record in the 110m hurdles male category as he lived up to high expectations among the local athletic community after his performances earlier this month, clocking a fantastic 15.50s finish time.

As the athletic season is approaching its end, it was another eventful athletics challenge on Saturday afternoon at the Matthew Micallef St John athletics track.

In the throws, St Patrick’s U-18 Mireya Cassar established a new best overall performance in the Shotput. She improved her former best performance by eight centimetres with a throw of 13.42m.

