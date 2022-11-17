Daniel Spiteri, 47, is the latest worker to die on the job.

The St Julian's resident died after he fell off a warehouse roof in Triq Belt il-Ħażna, Marsa at around 9.15am on Thursday. The police said Spiteri fell a height of around one and a half storeys.

In a post on Facebook, his son Nathaniel expressed shock at his father's death and described him as a man who was always working hard for the family.

"Rest in peace until we meet again. I love you pa," his son wrote.

Hundreds of relatives and friends shared their shock and tributes in the comments underneath the Facebook post.

"He truly was an amazing person and he will forever be in our hearts. May he rest in peace," one person wrote.

One of his nephews, who shared the post, said his uncle was always there to give a helping hand whenever needed.