Daniele De Rossi is set to take his first steps as a football manager after SPAL announced on Tuesday that the World Cup winner has taken the reins at the Serie B club.

In a statement, SPAL said that former Roma and Italy midfielder De Rossi “has signed a contract until June 30, 2024” after the sacking of Roberto Venturato on Sunday.

Venturato was fired after a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone which left SPAL a point above the relegation play-off positions and three away from the direct drop zone.

De Rossi’s appointment was expected as SPAL posted on social media on Monday a tweaked version of the recognisable sliding tackle tattoo which the 39-year-old has on his right calf.

De Rossi retired as a player in 2020 following a short spell at Boca Juniors after being released the previous year by Roma, his boyhood club with whom he played for 18 seasons in Serie A.

