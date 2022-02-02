Valletta FC are set to appoint Danilo Doncic as their new head coach, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Serbian coach has agreed personal terms with the Citizens and is expected to arrive in Malta in the coming hours to take charge of the team.

Doncic is expected to lead his team’s preparations for this weekend’s match against Sirens as Valletta are desperate to return to winning ways to revive their hopes of earning a place in the Championship Pool.

Valletta have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks as the Citizens have only managed to pick one point from the last five matches to slip down to seventh place in the standings on 21 and are seriously risking missing out on a top-six placing.

