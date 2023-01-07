Danilo shot Juventus second in Serie A with the only goal in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Udinese, on the day the Turin giants honoured their deceased former captain Gianluca Vialli.

Massimilano Allegri’s team jumped one point above AC Milan and to within just four of league leaders Napoli thanks to a beautifully constructed goal finished off by the Brazilian defender four minutes from the end at the Allianz Stadium.

Danilo extended Juve’s league winning streak to eight games, a run in which they haven’t conceded a goal, after Federico Chiesa controlled fellow substitute Leandro Paredes’ delicate chip and then played a perfect pass across goal.

That was one of the few clear-cut chances Juve created against eighth-placed Udinese who were missing their talisman Gerard Deulofeu and are winless in nine matches.

Read full report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt