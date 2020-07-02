The Danish Cup final was interrupted for almost a quarter of an hour because fans refused to comply with the social distancing rules inside the stadium, police said.

The two finalists, Aalborg (AaB) and SonderjyskE, were each allocated 750 tickets for the match in Esbjerg on Wednesday evening.

An interesting story for folk who think we should be more like Scandinavia. I find myself increasingly persuaded... https://t.co/dFW6HRNrCS — Mark Littlewood (@MarkJLittlewood) July 1, 2020

During the first half, "the referee had to suspend the match for up to 15 minutes, when the AaB fans refused to stay in the designated seats and huddled together in violation of the Covid rules," Sydjylland police said on Twitter.

Pictures show members of the Aalborg staff unsuccessfully encouraging their supporters to return to their designated seats.

Between 40 and 50 of the fans were expelled from the ground and put on a bus and sent back to Aalborg with a police escort.

The match resumed after 14 minutes and ended in a 2-0 victory for SonderjyskE, who won the competition for the first time.

The police also tweeted that they arrested some fans for letting off flares.

The increased crowd for the match represented a loosening of Denmark's earlier coronavirus rules limiting attendance at a football match to 500 with a minimum distance between them of two metres.

🇩🇰 The referee in the Danish Cup Final suspended the game after @AABSportDK fans didn't observe social distancing.



👥 Some fans went back to 1m from each other...



❌ ...but others who didn't were kicked out of the ground.



🏟 A football first. pic.twitter.com/dsLQYfvPMr — SPORF (@Sporf) July 1, 2020

On Tuesday, the Danish government said it would allow 500 fans into each section of the stadium and that would have to keep one metre apart.

In Copenhagen, up to 10,500 fans will be able into Parken, Denmark's largest stadium which can hold 38,000, FC Copenhagen club communications manager Jes Mortensen told AFP on Tuesday.