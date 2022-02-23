The Danish Football Association (DBU) said Wednesday it had abandoned its controversial investments in Qatar, which it has been lobbying ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The association revealed last week that it had become aware it held Qatari bonds, sparking controversy in Denmark as that clashed with its public stance criticising the emirate.

“We have divested them,” DBU head of communications Jakob Hoyer told AFP on Wednesday.

