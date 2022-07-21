The regulation of the gambling market in Denmark is one of the best in the world and provides a much-needed level of safety for customers while allowing fair competition to companies that have a valid licence. Even so, it remains dynamic and ever-changing and doesn’t fall behind the less regulated markets. This also means its authorities have to focus on the constant influx of new casinos in the Danish market, as well as trends imposed by the industry trend-setters. So, what does the future hold for gambling enthusiasts in this small Scandinavian country? Maja K. Lundborg knows the answer.

As a renowned gaming expert from Denmark, she has enough knowledge and experience to detect trends and predict possible outcomes. And in her opinion, this country is on a good path when it comes to accepting new and cool trends: “Gamers just like the novelty element, but regulators? Not so much. Still, Danish Gambling Authority is obliged to recognise it, if it wants to make the market competition fair.”

Crypto payments hit mainstream

The first trend that will model the future of the gambling market in Denmark is how it will handle crypto payments. As you probably know, cryptos are not centralized, meaning, there is no authority that regulates them. What is fun for the user, can cause a real headache for regulators, as the flow of money is harder to follow.

“One of the most important things in running a legit casino business is knowing your customer, and knowing how they obtained the money. Cryptos are less transparent than fiat currencies, as everything is wrapped with a veil of codes, anonymous addresses, etc. And don’t even get me started on the dark web,” says Maja.

Cryptos are incredibly popular in Denmark but aren’t regulated. They can be interpreted in many ways, all depending on what law specialist you ask, and this is one of the things that will definitely step into the spotlight in the near future.

Can land-based casinos survive?

The global pandemic hit many industries hard, but none was affected more than brick-and-mortar casinos. Danish leisure industry took one of the hardest punches: it was the first to close, and among the last to open. Customers, logically, turned to online gaming sites, and many of them never looked back.

“It wouldn’t be fair to say land-based casinos will go extinct, but they will certainly have to find a way to get their customers to come back. Whether it is new games, special perks, and benefits, rewards systems, or free snacks - they can’t sit back and watch them leave, now that they are allowed to do business,” warns our expert.

New standards for gambling establishments

Maja also didn’t miss out on the opportunity to remind everyone how gaming customers in Denmark are becoming more demanding each day. They know their rights, but are also willing to ask for more than ever before. Gambling authorities and legislation should keep fingers on the pulse to follow all the needs of Danish gamblers. In addition to that, their loyalty changes on a whim. All this puts new standards in front of both land-based and online casinos.

“Casinos have to understand there is no longer such a thing as a regular customer. All customers are with you just as long as they need to reap all the benefits, and it is up to companies to become inventive and creative in ways to keep and satisfy them," she says.

From safety protocols to easy top-ups and bonuses for long-time users - the upcoming generation knows what it wants, and isn’t afraid to ask for it. Otherwise, they’ll leave, and find a casino that will deliver.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.