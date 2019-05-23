The Danish Village complex in Mellieħa is on track for permission to take up part of the Għadira Bay coastline with a new private sun-bed area.



The holiday complex is seeking a permit to set up demountable platforms with sun-beds on a grassy area, set back from the rocky foreshore, between the two sandy beaches at Għadira.



The proposal has been recommended for approval, but at a Planning Commission hearing last week, the operators were asked to obtain clearance from the Lands Department and Transport Malta before a decision, which is now expected in August.



Mellieħa Holiday Centre Limited, the operators, have already submitted a document declaring that all structures are located on land owned by the company.



The company was granted permission three years ago to build 30 additional bungalows within the bounds of the existing complex.

Architects' plans show sun-bed platforms, as well as new trees and upgraded footpaths, on a grassy area below the promenade, set back from the rocky foreshore. Image: Planning Authority.

No objections from authorities to sun-bed plans

The PA case officer tasked with assessing the new application noted that the proposal was outside the designated tourism-related development opportunity areas and that the beach should be safeguarded for public use.



But, recommending the project for approval, the case officer said these policies depended on environmental, heritage and transport considerations, and that the relevant authorities had all withdrawn objections to the project.



Objections had been raised over the proposed use of the coast and the impacts on environment and heritage - due to the presence of cart ruts nearby - but these were withdrawn after changes to the plans.



Further objections by Transport Malta were withdrawn after the developer scrapped plans for facilities directly below the promenade.

As an outline permit, approval would nevertheless have to be followed by a full development application before the project can be carried out.



The case officer recommended that such an application should be subject to a public deed which ensures that the beach concession is operated as part of the existing Mellieħa Holiday Centre, and valid only while the hotel continued to operate.