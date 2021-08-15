Danone, a world leader in the dairy, plant-based and medical nutrition product sectors, has appointed Salvo Grima Group as its food and beverages national distributor in Rwanda. Distribution of Danone products by Salvo Grima Group began across Rwanda on June 1.

Salvo Grima Group, which last year marked its 160th anniversary, is experienced in delivering branded goods to wholesalers in new or hard-to-reach markets in Africa on behalf of multinational corporations. It has been operating in North Africa since 1983, and in recent years has expanded into east and central Africa.

The group now operates in eight countries, employing over 150 staff in the distribution, retail, ship supply and wholesale sectors. In Rwanda, the group employs a growing team of locally-based staff who run a showroom and a network of nine depots with a local logistics partner.

CEO Karl Aquilina commented: “We are proud that Salvo Grima Group has been chosen by one of the biggest names in the food industry. This new venture enables us to build on the infrastructure and expertise we have already established in Rwanda.”