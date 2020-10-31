The Brooklyn Nets announced Friday they have hired Mike D’Antoni as an assistant coach, reuniting the former Phoenix Suns bench boss with newly-hired Nets head coach Steve Nash.

Nash won two league MVP awards while playing point guard for D’Antoni with the Phoenix Suns in the mid-2000s.

Last month, the 69-year-old D’Antoni stepped down after four seasons as head coach of the Houston Rockets.

The Nets also announced the hiring of Ime Udoka as an assistant coach and Amar’e Stoudemire as a player development assistant.

“We’ve assembled an experienced staff of high-character individuals with varied backgrounds, both on and off the court, that will help create a solid foundation for me and our players,” said Nash.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta