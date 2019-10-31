Updated at 11.22am with lawyer's comments

One of the alleged murderers of Daphne Caruana Galizia turned up for the first hearing of pre-trial pleas, unassisted, declaring that he had not managed to find a replacement after finding out through media reports that his former lawyer Arthur Azzopardi had renounced his brief.

“I only got to know through the media. I think it was unethical,” said Vincent Muscat, standing behind the other two co-accused, George and Alfred Degiorgio, who sat at the dock.

Following this statement, the Court, presided over by Madam Justice Edwina Grima, pointed out that the accused had been duly notified of the renunciation through a formal note from court last Monday.

However, since Mr Muscat could not face Thursday’s hearing without legal assistance, the Court appointed Benjamin Valenzia as legal aid lawyer, until the accused decided whether to choose his own personal counsel or else declare that he lacked sufficient means and thus requested legal aid.

“But please let me know beforehand. You cannot turn up next time unassisted,” said Madam Justice Grima, directly addressing Mr Muscat, who sat apart from the other two co-accused, hands folded, shoulders sagging, throughout the hearing, standing up only to address the Court.

The Court further issued a communication to the prison authorities and the manager of the Legal Aid Agency to indicate within two days which lawyer, if any, was to take up Mr Muscat’s brief.

Thursday's sitting, clearly intended by the Court to delve into the hearing of preliminary pleas, actually progressed as a mapping out session, even because the Degiorgio’s lawyer, William Cuschieri, informed the court that he needed more time to prepare himself in tackling the 117 pleas raised to the bill of indictment.

Dr Cuschieri also formally noted that there were various civil cases pending before the courts, including one asking for the suspension of the criminal proceedings.

In fact, a judgment had been delivered on Wednesday by Mr Justice Toni Abela, granting George Degiorgio permission to appeal an earlier decree denying the interim measure of suspending the hearing of the preliminary pleas.

The term for filing that appeal was six days, said Dr Cuschieri.

After tackling these miscellaneous matters, the Court adjourned the case to November 8, making it amply clear that that sitting would be allocated to the reading out of the bill of indictment, after which the parties would delve into the tackling of pleas raised by the Degiorgio brothers, “these being practically identical” for both.

Thursday's hearing was attended by Peter Caruana Galizia and relatives of the assassinated journalist.

Deputy AG Philip Galea Farrugia prosecuted. Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Karol Aquilina appeared parte civile.

Meanwhile Dr Arthur Azzopardi, in comments to Times of Malta, declared that he had indeed informed Mr Muscat and his relatives before filing the renunciation note.