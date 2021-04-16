Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination three-and-a-half years ago tomorrow was commemorated on Friday evening with Mass at her home town in Bidnija followed by a virtual vigil.

President Robert Aquilina warned that civil society’s patience is limited and “unless decisive action is taken”, people shall once again be called out to protest in the streets.

He stressed the need for justice and said that for the police force to start to be taken seriously, justice had to be done with those who had shamed the uniform, supporting criminals rather than justice.

Reporters Without Borders director Rebecca Vincent and Palermo mayor LeoLuca Orlando, Repubblika's president-elect Alessandra Dee Crespo and Occupy Justice activist Celia Borg Cardona also took part in the vigil.