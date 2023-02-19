Local artist Pawlu Mizzi has been awarded a certificate of artistic achievement at the international Luxembourg Art Prize 2022 edition for Daphne, a graphic rendition of late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The awards are organised by the Pinacothèque Museum in Luxembourg.

According to the artist, this reappropriated digital rendering of Caruana Galizia moves away from a mere exercise in portraiture and is a representation of contemporary Maltese society, torn sharply apart from its roots and essence.

The artwork was auctioned at the 2021 Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation online art auction, but no offers were made on it.

In 2022, the news television network France 24 featured the artwork in a documentary about Malta’s contemporary issues titled Malta: Small Islands, Big Issues for Europe.

The portrait will now be exhibited at thirtythree, a collection of past works by Pawlu Mizzi at Gemelli Art Gallery in Ta’ Qali Crafts Village from March 4 to 27.

For more information, visit www.pawlumizzi.com/project/daphne/.