A publishers’ association in Germany has launched a nation-wide press freedom campaign featuring Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Since the attack on Charlie Hebdo in 2015, every year, the German Free Press Media Association (Medienverband der freien Presse), also known as the Association of German Magazine Publishers (Verband Deutscher Zeitschriftenverleger - VDZ), has drawn attention to the elementary importance of freedom of the press with a broad-based campaign involving 350 publishers that reaches more than 50 million people every year.

The 2023 campaign was launched on Thursday with the theme "Freedom of the press is your freedom". Ads will be seen across Germany in print, online, and outdoors.

The campaign includes the voices of well-known, international advocates and supporters of freedom, especially freedom of the press. One of the voices chosen for this year's campaign is that of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The other voices in this year's VDZ campaign are the German journalist and human rights activist Düzen Tekkal, and the Turkish journalist Can Dündar who is living in exile in Germany.

The campaign ads include a QR code that links to an information page on VDZ's website.

In 2018, VDZ presented the Golden Victoria Award posthumously to Daphne Caruana Galizia and to Jan Kuciak.