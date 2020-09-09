Murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is one of three finalists for the 2020 Allard Prize for International Integrity.

The $100,000 prize is one of the largest awards in the world dedicated to upholding human rights and fighting corruption.

It is awarded by the Allard Prize Foundation, funded by Peter A. Allard.

After a comprehensive nomination and selection process, this year’s three finalists were selected from 525 nominations from 80 countries around the world.

The other finalists are the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) and Howard Wilkinson.

The commission was a catalyst for change in Guatemala’s judicial system promoting legal reforms to strengthen transparency and increase responsiveness to crime. Its efforts contributed to a 5% average annual decrease in murder rates and exponentially increased citizens’ trust and credibility in the Guatemalan Attorney General’s office.

Wilkinson was acting as head of Danske Bank’s trading unit in the Baltics when he came across suspicious activity in bank records. His investigation eventually uncovered a money-laundering operation worth at least €230 billion. He was exposed as the whistleblower, inviting retaliation.

“Despite facing great personal risks for their efforts, and in one case making the ultimate sacrifice, the finalists have displayed unyielding commitment and integrity in protecting human rights and combatting corruption in its many forms,” Peter Allard said.

“It is my hope that these remarkable finalists and their stories of dedication and courage will inspire others to protect human rights, and fight oppression and abuses of power wherever we encounter them,” he said.

The winner will be announced at a virtual ceremony on October 21.