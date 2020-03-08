The omission of Daphne Caruana Galizia from a government exhibition in celebration of Women’s Day was another attempt at obliterating the memory of the slain journalist, Repubblika said on Sunday.

The civil society NGO, together with Occupy Justice, have put up a poster of Caruana Galizia at City Gate, next to other posters of 12 Maltese women, including European Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli, who are being celebrated for their achievements.

Marion Pace Asciak from Repubblika said Caruana Galizia was a world-renowned journalist. Unfortunately, her work was recognised the world over with the exception of her own country.

Video: Gordon Watson

Her determination, bravery and professionalism in search of the truth, which stretched decades, led her to be dehumanised and brutally killed.

It was the only way they could stop her, Pace Asciak said.

“As a woman and a mother, Caruana Galizia had to face several unjust, ugly and cruel experiences. However, she never gave up as she was driven by her beliefs that the country should not be taken over by corruption and criminality.”

Only Caruana Galizia deserved the title of ‘invicta’, she said, adding that it was the slain journalist who came out the winner over the government’s corruption and scandals.

Without taking away anything from the achievements of the 12 women featured in the exhibition, if the display was meant to celebrate women who contributed to their country, then Caruana Galizia should have been included, she said.

Photo: Robert Agius

Louiselle Vassallo, from Occupy Justice said the ommission of Caruana Galizia was also an insult to her family.

“How can it be that whoever organised this exhibition did not think of her husband and her children?

“How could they not think of her parents, sisters, nieces and nephews?… we cannot ignore the 30 years of vilification that Caruana Galizia faced just because she was a woman.”

Vassallo added that Caruana Galizia was a woman who faced patriarchy head-on and was not afraid to make her voice heard.

"She was, and still is, a clear example of a person who fought for her own, and other people’s rights – as she herself has admitted, she could not remain silent when faced with injustice," Vassallo added.

Caruana Galizia was also aware of the fact that there are several women facing difficult times, who needed her support as well. This is why Dar Merħba Bik was close to her heart, she said.

Caruana Galizia' poster will remain at City Gate until March 13, with the rest of the exhibition.