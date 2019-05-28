Two brothers accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia have once again been refused bail by a criminal court, in spite of the fact that the compilation procedures have now reached their final stages.

The court acknowledged that the situation “could not persist indefinitely” but deemed the Attorney General’s objection was still “justified.”

Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti delivered the decision in a decree on Monday, following a fresh application filed by brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio on July 10.

Ms Caruana Galizia was killed on October 16, 2017 when a car bomb exploded inside her car close to her Bidnija home.

The Degiorgio brothers and Vincent Muscat were arrested on December 5 of that year in a coordinated crackdown by police.

One further plea

Since then, various attempts by the Degiorgio brothers to obtain release from preventive arrest, have failed.

Their latest attempt was based on the fact that prosecutors have issued a bill of indictment against them.

Now that the murder compilation has reached its final stages, they argued, “there were no further reasons for them to be held under arrest” as the fear of them tampering with evidence no longer existed.

Moreover, their continued arrest was denying them the right to prepare their defence, the applicants argued further.

However, the Attorney General objected to the request “for a number of reasons justifiable according to law”, citing among these, the nature and gravity of the crime, the record and connections of the accused.

Not only was there still a real risk of absconding, but the fear of tampering with evidence existed “even more so now that the accused knew of the accusation in their regard and the fact that this carried a possible life term,” the Attorney General objected further.

Besides, investigations against third parties were still ongoing, the prosecution pointed out.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, while acknowledging that the situation “could not persist indefinitely”, decreed that, even in the light of ongoing investigations, the AG’s objection was at present “justified,” thus turning down the request for bail.