A play about the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has won Premju għall-Arti's Production of the Year award.

Herman Grech, editor-in-chief of Times of Malta, wrote and directed the play - They Blew Her Up - which he also co-produced with Spazju Kreattiv.

It tells a fictionalised story of the October 2017 assassination through the eyes of five protagonists.

While it is a work of fiction, it is based on interviews Grech carried out with the main players in the case as well as court testimonies.

The award is one of 14 in the contest, now in its fifth edition, organised by Arts Council Malta. The winners were announced during an awards night at Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa.

The last two editions were held virtually because of the pandemic.

For this year’s edition, Arts Council Malta received over 300 submissions, with 100 making it to the nominations stage. Nominations in each category were shortlisted to three finalists out of which a winner was then chosen.

Ten of the 14 were competitive, three honorary and one special, given at the discretion of Arts Council Malta for extraordinary contribution towards arts and culture during the year. This award was given for the first time in this edition.

Arts Minister Owen Bonnici said he looked forward to seeing the tangible outcomes brought along by such an initiative within the sector.

"Through all of this, we continued to regenerate and grow, to have a sustainable, accessible sector, catering for the continued strengthening of professionalisation.”

Minister Owen Bonnici

Council executive chairman Albert Marshall said the council aimed to continue to work to strengthen the platform of artists, cultural practitioners and the culture and creative sectors.

Premju għall-Arti, he said, is an essential link in the council’s chain of initiatives, projects and opportunities as through it the council awarded the various forms of art and different genres, while building upon its continuous community outreach as a council.

The winners of each category are:

Best work for young audiences:

The Secret Garden Valletta Cultural Agency and Lignin Stories

Young artist of the year:

Anna Calleja, Homebound

Best project in the community:

L-Imbuljuta: A Panto in the Dark

Written and directed by Vikesh Godhwani and Marta Vella. Produced by Spazju Kreattiv in Collaboration with Teatru Malta and Esplora

Honour for artistic legacy:

Karnival ta' Malta, Festivals Malta

Award for national artistic excellence:

Mużika Mużika, Festivals Malta

Innovation award:

Zoom, Tyrone Grima, Joseph Galea and Keith Chetcuti

Best international achievement:

The Nobodies, A Chalk Line Theatre production, written by Amy Guyler

Best creative enterprise:

Stephanie Borg

Best artistic programme or season:

Spazju Kreattiv - September 2020 to August 2021 Fondazzjoni Kreattività

Honour for cultural promoters:

Mark Weingard

Artist of the year:

Brodu with albums Blu and Bambinella

Audience’s choice:

Ħax-Xjuħ Teatru Malta, Josette Ciappara and Tony Cassar Darien

Production of the year:

They Blew Her Up, co-produced by Herman Grech and Spazju Kreattiv

Written and directed by Herman Grech

Lifetime achievement award:

Tanya Bayona

The event was held at Fort St Elmo.