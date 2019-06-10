Civil society activists and well-wishers gathered at the Great Siege Memorial in Valletta on Sunday evening for a monthly vigil marking the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

People placed candles and flowers at the foot of the memorial, which they have used to remember Ms Caruana Galizia in the months following her murder in October 2017.

Five people read out prepared speeches at the vigil. Among them was Spanish whistleblower Ana Garrido Ramos, a former local government employee who exposed a kickback scheme that stretched to the highest levels of power.

The 300-page dossier she compiled proving the corruption eventually led to the downfall of Mariano Rajoy’s government in 2018.

“There are many cases in the world like Daphne's or like mine; in which the system hits us hard punishing us for doing the right thing,” Ms Garrido Ramos told the audience.

“We all know how the system works, with its large tentacles of power. But just as corrupt psychopaths weave their nets; we, those of us who believe that we can transform the world, fight against injustice and lack of protection, and without hardly realising it, we are also weaving our networks”.

Joanna Agius, Manuel Delia, Mario Grech and Sabatino Caso from the Comunita' di Sant' Egidio in Italy also spoke.

Mr Delia used his speech to lambast Prime Minister Joseph Muscat for having made it a point to tell EU leaders last Friday that Malta enjoyed freedom of speech.

“Here we are open in everything, in the sky and in the freedom of speech,” Dr Muscat told leaders during a South EU summit in Valletta, in an apparent nod to protesters outside.

Mr Delia said the protest had shocked Dr Muscat.

“A king who has to constantly remind us that he respects free speech, does not respect it at all,” he said.

Ms Agius told people that the Muscat government had been caught in flagrant acts of impropriety but remained put and said that the re-election of MEPs David Casa and Roberta Metsola was proof that the fight for truth and justice for the Caruana Galizia family was bearing fruit.

Mr Grech urged the audience to remain “consistent, persistent and insistent” in their demands for transparency and justice, while Mr Caso said that the memory of brave men and women who battled injustice could, over time, change societies.

“I saw in Sicily how the memory of Falcone and Borsellino, and many more mundane ones, gave rise to a movement which over time changed a historic, structural culture consenting to injustice - to the Mafia,” he said.