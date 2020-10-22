Daphne Caruana Galizia has been co-awarded the 2020 Allard Prize for International Integrity in recognition of her leadership and commitment to protecting human rights and combating corruption.

The announcement was made by Peter Allard, the founder of the prestigious international prize.

The award is being shared with Howard Wilkinson, the Danske Bank whistleblower who uncovered one of the largest money laundering schemes in

history, worth over €200 billion.

"Their stories of integrity and courage inspire all of us to effect positive change in pursuit of a more just and transparent world,” Peter Allard said in the awards announcement.

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family described the announcement as 'both humbling and encouraging'.

"It not only recognises her work in exposing corruption and defending the public’s right to know, it also recognises that Daphne should be celebrated for everyone’s sake, because her example of courage, integrity and humour in the face of adversity are so badly needed today and will be for many years to come," the family said.

Caruana Galizia was assassinated by a car bomb in October 2017. The family said the financial part of the award ($50,000) will be dedicated to the objectives of the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation: ensuring full justice for Daphne and the guardianship of her work; protecting investigative journalists and ending impunity for the murder of journalists; supporting independent, non-partisan media; and supporting public interest litigation and access to justice.

"We hope that the honour itself will inspire those who have taken up Daphne’s work to never give up and that it will encourage others to take up the fight against corruption and abuse of power," the family said in a statement.

The Allard Prize was established in October 2012 and is awarded to an individual, group or organization that has demonstrated exceptional leadership and courage in the protection of human rights, while upholding the rule of law, promoting transparency and/or preventing or combating corruption.