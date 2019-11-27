The family of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has requested an urgent meeting with the Attorney General to clarify the situation around Yorgen Fenech's request for presidential pardon.

On Saturday, the businessman formally applied for the pardon to spill the beans on the journalist's murder.

"We requested an urgent meeting with a representative from the office of the Attorney General to clarify the situation around Yorgen Fenech's request for a presidential pardon. We haven't received a response yet," one of Ms Caruana Galizia's sons, Paul, told Times of Malta on Wednesday.

On Monday, Melvin Theuma, the suspected middleman involved in the murder of Ms Caruana Galizia, was formally granted a presidential pardon.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had signed a letter in which he committed himself to recommend a pardon for Mr Theuma, provided the information he provided about the October 2017 assassination was corroborated.

After the lawyers of the two sides resolved legal technicalities over the weekend, the pardon was formally approved by President George Vella on Monday afternoon.

Last week, the Caruana Galizia family had already insisted that Dr Muscat distance himself from the investigations in view of Mr Fenech's connections to senior government figures, particularly those linking him to former chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi.

Both Mr Schembri and Dr Mizzi resigned on Tuesday, with the former chief of staff spending the night in police custody.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mr Schembri was still under arrest.