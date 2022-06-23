The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation is one of 30 winners of the European Parliament’s European Citizen’s Prize.

The foundation had been nominated by MEP David Casa.

The winners were announced on Thursday.

The prize recognises initiatives that contribute to European cooperation and the promotion of common values.

This year, 300 applications were submitted.

Awarded every year by the European Parliament, the prize goes to projects organised by people or organisations that encourage:

Mutual understanding and closer integration between people in the EU;

Cross-border cooperation that builds a stronger European spirit;

EU values and fundamental rights.

People, groups, associations or organisations can apply with a project for the European Citizen's Prize or can nominate a project. MEPs can also submit a nomination.

In a tweet, Casa congratulated the foundation saying he had nominated it in honour of its hard-fought campaign for justice, the rule of law and human rights in Malta.