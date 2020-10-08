Malta has opened up an opportunity for illicit activity to occur, by removing all dissolved companies’ records from the online Malta Business Registry, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation said on Thursday.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri announced in July that over 10,000 business records have been removed from the registry, in an effort to “clean up” the register.

“Companies acting in an unlawful manner will now be able to complete their business, and dissolve the company with minimal public trace of their activity,” the foundation said.

For Malta-registered companies that failed to give official ownership information, or file annual reports, only the name and incorporation date of the company is now visible online.

Any inquiries into dissolved or struck off companies now have to be made in person at the registry head-office for €20 per file.

In an attempt to safeguard the UK’s reputation against the misuse of corporate entities, Companies House, the UK’s equivalent to the Malta Business Registry, recently announced that it will no longer remove dissolved company records from its website, while also reinstating all previously removed records.

Malta could look to the UK, in this instance, and similarly enact measures that promote a more transparent system, the foundation said.

Police, regulators and others rely on open data in their investigations

The foundation also said that more needs to be done to ensure every trace of illicit activity is visible to national authorities and investigators, combating these crimes at the root, and ensuring they are prevented from occurring again. Police and regulators, in Malta and other member states of the European Union, rely on open source information to substantiate their investigatory powers.

While the data is still available in-person, this option is only available to those located in Malta, with an ability to visit the head office, or with the financial resources to access the quantity of data, it said.

And so do journalists

Data removal also leaves investigative journalists without the tools to properly investigate the background of a company and report on matters that are of great interest to the public, the foundation said.

It pointed out that instantly purging data will incentivise the use of Maltese companies as getaway cars. Illicit activity will be harder to trace and harder to prove. “This will work against the objectives set out in the Moneyval recommendations,” it said.

A matter of public interest

Public records on struck-off or dissolved companies are a matter of public interest, one that supersedes any right to be forgotten. Journalists, police and regulators, and interested parties, need this information to corroborate their investigations, the foundation insisted.

“Rather than removing data indiscriminately, Malta should increase its capacity to monitor the accuracy and legitimacy of details which companies provide. Greater transparency in the system will also further trust, encouraging more business ventures to occur in Malta,” it said.