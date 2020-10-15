MEP David Casa on Thursday held a meeting with various European journalist organisations based in Brussels and across Europe, during which he discussed the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism.

During the meeting, Casa thanked the journalists’ organisations for their support and efforts.

“One of the reasons for establishing The Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism is that the European Parliament wants to send a message to all journalists across Europe: we support your work, we defend you, and we want to provide you with all the necessary tools for your investigations.

"The prize is only the first step of many we want to take in the upcoming months to safeguard journalists in our continent," Casa said.

He added that Caruana Galizia's legacy "is here to stay”.

Casa spearheaded the process for The Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize in Journalism in his role within the bureau’s Working Party on Information and Communication Policy.

During the meeting, MEP Casa reiterated his position, which was also adopted by the bureau, that there should be no political interference in the prize.

Therefore, both the organisational committee and the jury will be made up of journalists, with no MEPs involved. The prize will be awarded annually around October 16, starting from next year.

Casa also updated the organisations on the meeting he had with the European Commission’s Vice President for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová, during which he insisted on addressing the abusive SLAPP practices and additional funding for media houses, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.